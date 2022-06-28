Left Menu

UP: 5-yr-old gang-raped by two minors in Shahjahanpur

The accused are said to be seven and 11 years old, the SP said. Police has registered a report on the complaint of the girls mother.The girl has been sent to a medical college for examination, while the search for the accused has started, the SP added.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 17:23 IST
UP: 5-yr-old gang-raped by two minors in Shahjahanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minor boys here, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was lured by the two into a sugarcane field and raped, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural Sanjeev Bajpai said that the incident happened in a village under Banda police station area on Monday evening. The accused are said to be seven and 11 years old, the SP said. The same evening, the girl reached home crying and narrated the incident to her family members. Police has registered a report on the complaint of the girl's mother.

The girl has been sent to a medical college for examination, while the search for the accused has started, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022