Left Menu

Woman booked for killing husband in Ambala

He was living with his wife Kamlesh 25 and sister in Ghaseetpur village near Ambala Cantonment, they said.Some passers-by spotted Rohtas body in a drain here on Monday and informed the police.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:09 IST
Woman booked for killing husband in Ambala
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was booked here on Tuesday for allegedly killing her husband whose body was found in a drain with his limbs tied with a rope, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rohtas (30), a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. He was living with his wife Kamlesh (25) and sister in Ghaseetpur village near Ambala Cantonment, they said.

Some passers-by spotted Rohtas' body in a drain here on Monday and informed the police. His wife and relatives also reached the spot after they were informed by the police, officials said.

When police asked Kamlesh about the incident, she could not give a proper explanation which raised suspicion. She disclosed the truth when she was questioned at length, they said.

Rohtas and Kamlesh had an argument over some issue three days back, following which she killed him, they added.

According to Rohtas' sister, Kamlesh had an argument with her brother and killed him while he was asleep. The accused kept the body locked in the toilet for two days before dumping it in a nearby drain, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Parao police station, Suraj Chawla said a murder case has been registered against Kamlesh.

It is a matter of investigation whether more people were involved in killing Rohtas, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022