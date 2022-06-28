Woman booked for killing husband in Ambala

A woman was booked here on Tuesday for allegedly killing her husband whose body was found in a drain with his limbs tied with a rope, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rohtas (30), a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. He was living with his wife Kamlesh (25) and sister in Ghaseetpur village near Ambala Cantonment, they said.

Some passers-by spotted Rohtas' body in a drain here on Monday and informed the police. His wife and relatives also reached the spot after they were informed by the police, officials said.

When police asked Kamlesh about the incident, she could not give a proper explanation which raised suspicion. She disclosed the truth when she was questioned at length, they said.

Rohtas and Kamlesh had an argument over some issue three days back, following which she killed him, they added.

According to Rohtas' sister, Kamlesh had an argument with her brother and killed him while he was asleep. The accused kept the body locked in the toilet for two days before dumping it in a nearby drain, the police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Parao police station, Suraj Chawla said a murder case has been registered against Kamlesh.

It is a matter of investigation whether more people were involved in killing Rohtas, he said.

