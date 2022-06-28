3 die while cleaning well in Giridih

Three labourers died of asphyxiation on Tuesday while cleaning a well at Barvad village in Jharkhand's Giridih district while one is battling for life, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Abodh Sharma, 35, Sagar Sharma, 30 and Mahesh Vishwakarma, 20, the police said.

Deori Police Station in charge Saroj Singh Choudhary said the incident occurred at about 10 am when four workers were cleaning the well at Barvad village.

''All four fell unconscious due to toxic gas leak and three of them died on spot. One Satish Bhikhari, 20 has been admitted to a hospital,'' the official said.

