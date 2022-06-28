Left Menu

Mumbai building collapse: death toll rises to 18

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:20 IST
Mumbai building collapse: death toll rises to 18
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll in the building collapse tragedy in Mumbai's Kurla area rose to 18 on Tuesday evening while 14 persons were injured, civic officials said.

Of 32 people rescued from the debris of the building located in Naik Nagar society since midnight, 18 were declared brought dead at hospitals.

Five are admitted in hospitals and nine others were discharged after treatment, officials said.

Birju Majhi (21), Rahul Majhi (23), Pappu Majhi (35) and Mahesh Majhi (40) were declared brought dead at hospitals in the evening. Notably, NDRF teams rescued two pigeons alive from under the debris nearly 18 hours after the incident.

The search and rescue operation is still underway, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022