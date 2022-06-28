Mumbai building collapse: death toll rises to 18
- Country:
- India
The death toll in the building collapse tragedy in Mumbai's Kurla area rose to 18 on Tuesday evening while 14 persons were injured, civic officials said.
Of 32 people rescued from the debris of the building located in Naik Nagar society since midnight, 18 were declared brought dead at hospitals.
Five are admitted in hospitals and nine others were discharged after treatment, officials said.
Birju Majhi (21), Rahul Majhi (23), Pappu Majhi (35) and Mahesh Majhi (40) were declared brought dead at hospitals in the evening. Notably, NDRF teams rescued two pigeons alive from under the debris nearly 18 hours after the incident.
The search and rescue operation is still underway, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kurla
- Mahesh Majhi
- Naik Nagar
- Rahul Majhi
- Pappu Majhi
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Maha CM announces aid of Rs 5 lakh for kin of Kurla building collapse victims
Kurla building collapse: Death toll rises to 17, rescue operations underway
Mumbai: 14 killed as building collapses in Kurla area
Death toll in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla area rises to ten, 13 others injured: officials.
Mumbai: One dead, 8 rescued in Kurla building collapse, more feared trapped