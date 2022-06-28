Mumbai building collapse: death toll rises to 18

The death toll in the building collapse tragedy in Mumbai's Kurla area rose to 18 on Tuesday evening while 14 persons were injured, civic officials said.

Of 32 people rescued from the debris of the building located in Naik Nagar society since midnight, 18 were declared brought dead at hospitals.

Five are admitted in hospitals and nine others were discharged after treatment, officials said.

Birju Majhi (21), Rahul Majhi (23), Pappu Majhi (35) and Mahesh Majhi (40) were declared brought dead at hospitals in the evening. Notably, NDRF teams rescued two pigeons alive from under the debris nearly 18 hours after the incident.

The search and rescue operation is still underway, officials said.

