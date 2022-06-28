To create awareness on cleanliness, Nagaland govt gives awards to best performing urban local bodies

The Nagaland government in an effort to create awareness on cleanliness and better waste management among the people on Tuesday awarded the best performing Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with six different awards.

Altogether 17 awards in six categories were given to the ULBs with the common parameter of utilization of plastic waste, garbage vulnerable point, elimination of single-use plastics and public contribution in waste management.

Nagaland has 39 ULBs while the first award ceremony was coined "Cleanest Urban local Bodies (ULBs) and Wards Award-2022 Nagaland".

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio gracing the occasion handed over the awards along with Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Dr Neikiesalie Kire.

In his address, Rio said Nagas are mixing the 73rd and 74th Amendment of the Constitution because of which the state is unable to implement the Municipal and Town Council Act and stressed on the need for educating people on the difference between the two Acts.

"We have problems in the ULBs as we don't want the 74th Amendment of the Constitution, which deals with Municipal and Town Council," he said, adding that it is an Act of the Parliament and Nagaland is not exempted from women reservation and tax.

"But we don't want women reservation and also don't want to pay tax because as a tribal, Nagas are privileged not to pay income tax, wealth tax, property tax, etc. But we get the share of Central taxes and duties, we are benefitted," he said.

Nagaland is exempted from Panchayati Raj or RLB and therefore Nagas don't follow the Panchayati Raj but we have the traditional village councils, he said.

Rio said Nagas grant women reservation even in rural bodies (village councils), but when it comes to ULBs Naga people don't want reservation. This, Rio said, is imposing the village institution and tradition upon the ULBs.

The chief minister stressed on the need for the elected representatives and administrators to educate the people in their respective areas that Nagas are exempted from RLB and not from ULB.

Advisor for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Dr Kire stressed on the need for proper and effective management of waste so that it doesn't pose a threat to our environment in the future.

Kire also appealed to all citizens to take the initiative of "my waste, my responsibility".

Success testimonials on garbage management and other initiatives for the Municipal and Town Councils were shared by Tuensang Town Council administrator Thungchanbempo Tungoe, Aboi Town Council administrator Chumlamo Humtsoe and Pfutsero Town Council administrator Japheth Woch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)