Justice Vipin Sanghi sworn in as U’khand HC chief justice

Justice Vipin Sanghi took oath as the chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday. Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office to Justice Sanghi at the Raj Bhawan here. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his cabinet members was also present at the occasion. PTI DPT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)