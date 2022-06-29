Dozens of people were still missing after Ukraine said Russian missiles struck a shopping mall two days ago killing at least 18. Russia denies targeting civilians, saying an arms depot was struck. DIPLOMACY AND ECONOMY

* NATO ally Turkey lifted its veto over Finland and Sweden's bid to join the alliance after the three nations agreed to protect each other's security, clearing path for likely expansion of NATO. * The Group of Seven economic powers agreed to explore imposing a ban on transporting Russian oil that has been sold above a certain price.

* French President Macron said Russia could not be allowed to win the war and Western powers will support Kyiv for as long as necessary. * Western sanctions against Russia will only end when Putin accepts that his plans in Ukraine will not succeed, German Chancellor Scholz said.

* The United States added five companies in China to a trade blacklist for allegedly supporting Russia's military and defence industrial base. * Australia is considering reopening its embassy in Kyiv, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

FIGHTING * In Dnipropetrovsk region, the governor reported an "enemy attack" and said rescue workers were searching for people under rubble in Dnipro. Reuters could not verify the account. Russia's defence ministry did not reply to an emailed request for comment.

* Ukrainian forces will try to hold the line against Russia in the east from the vantage point of the city of Lysychansk, buying time for the arrival of Western weapons and the region's defenders to prepare fortifications, Luhansk province's governor said. * Russia again shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, hitting apartment buildings and a primary school, the regional governor said. The shelling killed five people and wounded 22 including children.

* Russia-installed officials said their security forces detained Kherson city mayor Kolykhayev after he refused to follow Moscow's orders. QUOTES

* "Russian missile hit this location precisely. De-li-be-ra-te-ly ... It is clear that Russian killers received those exact coordinates," President Zelenskiy said. * "We have run out of words to describe the senselessness, futility and cruelty of this war," U.N. political affairs chief DiCarlo. (Compiled by Stephen Coates; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

