India reports 14,506 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

India reported 14,506 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 3.35 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. With this, the active caseload in the country inched closer to the 1 lakh mark as it stands at 99,602.

According to the Ministry, 11,574 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,28,08,666. The recovery rate currently is 98.56 per cent.

As many as 30 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,077. A total of 4,33,659 COVID samples were tested during this period. 86.19 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The weekly positivity rate is 3.30 per cent. Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 13,44,788 COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines jabbed so far is 1,97,46,57,138.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain the COVID appropriate behaviour. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday wrote a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. Bhushan also advised the government to follow a 'five-fold Strategy'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)