Cricket-Sri Lanka all out for 212 against Australia in Galle test
Sri Lanka, electing to bat, were all out for 212 in their first innings in the opening test against Australia in Galle on Wednesday.
Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for the hosts with a rapid 58, while Angelo Mathews contributed 39.
Nathan Lyon (5-90) was the pick of the Australia bowlers, while spin teammate Mitchell Swepson claimed 3-55.
