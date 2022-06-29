Left Menu

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:47 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka all out for 212 against Australia in Galle test
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka, electing to bat, were all out for 212 in their first innings in the opening test against Australia in Galle on Wednesday.

Niroshan Dickwella top-scored for the hosts with a rapid 58, while Angelo Mathews contributed 39.

Nathan Lyon (5-90) was the pick of the Australia bowlers, while spin teammate Mitchell Swepson claimed 3-55.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

