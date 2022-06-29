Left Menu

Teenage girl found dead in UP

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 15:58 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 13-year-old girl with strangulation marks around her neck was recovered from a sugarcane field here, police said on Wednesday.

The minor had gone to the field for defecation on Tuesday morning and her body was spotted by some villagers later that day, they said.

Inspector General (IG) Laxmi Singh said, ''On the complaint of the parents, some suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation.'' The girl's parents have lodged a complaint alleging rape and murder, police said.

Kheri SP Sanjiv Suman, ASP Arun Kumar Singh, DSP Lakhimpur Sandip Singh and other police officials rushed to the spot and forensic experts were called to collect evidence, they said.

The SP said that an on-camera post-mortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors after which appropriate action would be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

