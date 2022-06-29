Left Menu

One of duo who killed tailor has links with Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, visited Karachi in 2014: DGP

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-06-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 16:49 IST
One of duo who killed tailor has links with Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, visited Karachi in 2014: DGP
Preliminary investigation into the gruesome killing of a tailor in Udaipur revealed that one of the two prime accused had links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation and had visited Karachi in 2014, the Rajasthan Police chief said on Wednesday.

The police have detained three more people in connection with the killing so far, Director General of Police (DGP) M L Lather said at a press conference here.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The duo were taken into custody on Tuesday and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, the police chief said.

''One of the accused, Ghouse Mohammad, has links with the Karachi-based Ismalist organisation Dawat-e-Islami. He had visited Karachi in 2014. So far, we have detained five people, including the two prime accused,'' Lather said.

