4 foreigners held for peddling drugs, 5 others for overstaying illegally: Police

The suppliers of the narcotics were absconding, police said adding as of now, 23 people purchasing drugs from the four were identified.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 19:29 IST
Four foreigners, allegedly residing here illegally and selling narcotics, were apprehended, and 110 gm of methamphetamine and 20 gm of cocaine were seized from them, police said on Tuesday.

Sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended the four —two Nigerians, one belonging to Tanzania and one from Yemen - and reported the same to FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Officer) for their deportation, the police said. The accused visited Bengaluru frequently, procured narcotic drugs and brought them here for sale, said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C V Anand said. The suppliers of the narcotics were absconding, police said adding as of now, 23 people purchasing drugs from the four were identified. Investigation was on to identify other consumers, the police said. Meanwhile, five more foreigners, belonging to Nigeria and Ivory Coast and also staying in Hyderabad illegally even after expiry of their passports and VISAs and allegedly doing illegal activities, were arrested. Then, a requisition was forwarded to FRRO, Hyderabad, to deport them, the police said. Their temporary travel documents were collected from their respective Embassies in Delhi and being deported, the police added. PTI VVK NVG NVG

