TN school teacher held under POCSO Act

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:11 IST
A 45-year-old school teacher in the city was on Wednesday arrested for sexual harassment of students over a period of four months, police said.

The man had sent obscene messages to students, touched them inappropriately and had sexually harassed children, police added.

Following a tip-off, District Child Protection Unit officials held inquiries in the school and lodged a complaint with an All Women Police Station in the city, a police release said.

Police officials held inquiries and a probe led to a disclosure that the teacher had sexually harassed students since March. He had also sent obscene messages to them over phone.

A case was registered against the teacher under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

