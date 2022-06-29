Bank robbed in Jharkhand's Bokaro

A bank was robbed at gunpoint in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday, police said.

A group of six armed robbers took the staff of the nationalised bank's Jodhadih branch in Chas police station area hostage at gunpoint and fled with Rs 39 lakh in cash, they said.

When the guard tried to stop the robbers, they hit him with the butt of a firearm, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Purushottam Kumar said.

The injured guard is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, he said.

A massive hunt has been started to nab those behind the incident, police said.

The area has been cordoned off, and the CCTV footage of the bank is being scanned to identify the robbers, they said.

Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha said the robbers took the help of local criminals to commit the robbery.

