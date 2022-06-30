Left Menu

Chinese President Xi arrives in Hong Kong for handover anniversary- state TV

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 12:48 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday for events to celebrate 25 years since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule and the inauguration of the city's new leader John Lee, state media reported.

Xi's visit, via high-speed rail, is his first to the city since 2017 and the first known trip outside mainland China in over two years amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

