Lt Governor performs puja at Amarnath shrine

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 13:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
To mark the beginning of the 43-day Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday performed the 'puja' of Baba Barfani and prayed for peace, happiness, and prosperity for all.

''I have full faith that the devotees traveling from all over the country to seek the divine blessings of Shri Amarnathji will have a safe and memorable pilgrimage,'' Sinha said.

Expecting a heavy footfall of pilgrims, the government and Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) have made extensive arrangements for the Yatra this year.

The devotees can have 'Darshan' of the Holy Ice Lingam at the Cave Shrine through a live telecast of the morning and evening Arti on Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board's website.

Besides the Board members of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Nitishwar Kumar, CEO SASB, and Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps also participated in the 'puja'.

