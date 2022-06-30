HM Amit Shah speaks to Manipur CM, Railway Minister on landslide

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a landslide near a railway construction site in the Northeastern state.The home minister said a team of the National Disaster Response Force has reached the landslide site while two more teams are on their way.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:11 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following a landslide near a railway construction site in the Northeastern state.

The home minister said a team of the National Disaster Response Force has reached the landslide site while two more teams are on their way.

"Spoke to CM Shri @NBirenSingh and Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw in the wake of a landslide near the Tupul railway station in Manipur. Rescue operations are in full swing. A team of NDRF has already reached the spot and joined the rescue operations. 2 more teams are on their way to Tupul," Shah tweeted.

Two persons were killed and dozens, including locals and army personnel, were missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district.

The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Two bodies were retrieved and around 50 people were feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

