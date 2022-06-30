Left Menu

Russian forces have left Snake Island, defence ministry says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:24 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces have withdrawn from Snake Island off Ukraine's coast in the Black Sea as a "gesture of goodwill", the defense ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the move showed Russia is not impeding United Nations efforts to organize a humanitarian corridor to export agricultural products out of Ukraine.

Snake Island, which Russia occupied on the first day of its invasion, achieved worldwide fame when Ukrainian border guards stationed there rejected a Russian warship's demand for their surrender.

