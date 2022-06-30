Silent march in Udaipur against murder of tailor

Thousands of people took part in a silent march on Thursday here to protest the gruesome killing of a tailor by two men here.

A large number of people and members of Hindu organisations took part march from the Town Hall to the Collectorate here called by the 'Sarv Hindu Samaj'.

The organisers appealed to the people to remain calm but some members raised slogans as the rally culminated at the collectorate.

Some members shouted slogans like ''Jai Jai Shree Ram'', ''Madarse Band karo'', ''Hinduon Ki Hatya Band Karo'', ''Sangathit Hindu Samarth Bharat'', ''Rajasthan Sarkar Neend Se Jago''. Many people also carried saffron flags during the march.

Additional DG Dinesh MN, who is camping in Udaipur, said permission was given for the rally and curfew was relaxed for the route.

A large number of police personnel was also deployed during the rally. A minor scuffle took place during the march. The police, however, said the rally was peaceful.

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

A group of sadhus also met the collector and handed him a representation addressed to the President of India, demanding death penalty to the accused, action against anti-social elements across the state and probing the ''role of madrassas''.

