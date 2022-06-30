ICC issues 3 arrest warrants for war crimes suspects in 2008 Russia-Georgia conflict
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:20 IST
Judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for three suspects, including two Russian nationals, dating from the 2008 conflict in Georgia.
Judges said in a statement prosecutors had demonstrated "reasonable grounds to believe that each of these three suspects bears responsibility for war crimes."
The charges relate to the mistreatment of civilians in the South Ossetia region of Georgia.
