Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter at Dantewada

PTI | Dantewada | Updated: 30-06-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 18:06 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter at Dantewada
A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head was killed in an encounter with the police in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, an official said.

The skirmish took place around 2.30 pm in a forest near Nedanar village, where a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The cadres belonging to the Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists were involved in the gunfight, he said.

After the face-off ended, the body of a Naxal was recovered from the spot, the IG said.

"Prima facie, the deceased ultra has been identified as Denga Deva alias Mahangu, an area committee member carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head," the official said.

The security personnel was reported to be safe and a search operation was still underway in the area, he added.

