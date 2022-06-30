New 'iron curtain' is descending between Russia and West, Moscow says
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that a new "iron curtain" was descending between Russia and the West.
"It's practically already coming into place. Let them just behave carefully," Lavrov said of Western countries during a press conference.
Russia's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine has triggered an overhaul of Europe's foreign, defence and security policies and hardened anti-Russian sentiment across the continent.
