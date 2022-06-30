Left Menu

Estonia, Latvia agree to jointly purchase mid-range air defence system - Estonia

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:16 IST
Estonia, Latvia agree to jointly purchase mid-range air defence system - Estonia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Estonia and Latvia have agreed to jointly purchase a mid-range air defence system, the Estonian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Russia's aggression in Ukraine clearly demonstrates the need for air defence systems," Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks was quoted in the statement as saying.

The purchase will be managed by Estonia on the advice of the defence chiefs of the two Baltic states, under a letter of intent signed by the defence ministers during the NATO summit in Madrid, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022