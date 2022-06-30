Scuffle at Tihar Jail during search, 16 inmates, 7 staff members injured

Sixteen inmates and seven jail staff were injured in a scuffle at Tihar prison in west Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

According to a senior prison official, a routine search was conducted in ward number 4 of central jail number 8 on Wednesday by a team of the jail staff.

During the search, some inmates obstructed the staff and started abusing them. The staff tried to bring the situation under control but the inmates did not relent and began banging their heads against the wall and inflected self-injuries with sharp-edged objects, the officer said.

The injured inmates were treated at the prison dispensary, and four of them were sent to the DDU hospital, the officials said, adding that seven staff members received minor wounds.

