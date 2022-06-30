Woman dies by suicide after attempt to kill 9-month-old son in Churu

A woman took her own life after attempting to kill her nine-month-old son over some domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sardarshahar town of the district on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Sharma said.

He said Arti Devi slit her son's throat with an electric grinder and then took her own life the same way. The baby, however, survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bikaner, the DSP said.

He said a post-mortem examination will be conducted by a medical board and the matter investigated by the sub-divisional magistrate.

So far, the woman's parents have not registered any complaint, the officer said.

