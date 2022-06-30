Left Menu

Woman dies by suicide after attempt to kill 9-month-old son in Churu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:10 IST
Woman dies by suicide after attempt to kill 9-month-old son in Churu
  • Country:
  • India

A woman took her own life after attempting to kill her nine-month-old son over some domestic dispute in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sardarshahar town of the district on Wednesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Narendra Sharma said.

He said Arti Devi slit her son's throat with an electric grinder and then took her own life the same way. The baby, however, survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bikaner, the DSP said.

He said a post-mortem examination will be conducted by a medical board and the matter investigated by the sub-divisional magistrate.

So far, the woman's parents have not registered any complaint, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022