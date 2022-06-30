Health Ministry takes various initiatives to streamline Amarnathji Yatra for devotees

Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that as per the directives of the Supreme Court, various initiatives have been taken to streamline the Amarnathji Yatra for the devotees, said a press release by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:15 IST
Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that as per the directives of the Supreme Court, various initiatives have been taken to streamline the Amarnathji Yatra for the devotees, said a press release by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Amarnathji Yatra commenced from today and will conclude on August 11, 2022, added the statement.

State governments have been informed about the required arrangements along with medical preparation including services of Specialist doctors, as well as General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) to supplement the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, particularly by those States from where large numbers of pilgrims arrive, as per the statement. For attending medical emergencies, health professionals including doctors and paramedics will be deployed in batches.

The first batch commenced on June 25, 2022, to July 13, 2022. The second and third batches would start on July 11, 2022, to July 28, 2022, and from July 26, 2022, to August 11, 2022. Medical professionals are being deployed from Central Government hospitals and CGHS.

The Government of J-K through the Director of Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had requested 155 medical personnel (87 doctors, 68 paramedics) from Central Government Hospitals and CGHS. In total, 176 nominations (115 doctors and 61 paramedics) have been received from the Central Government Hospitals and CGHS. The complete list has been communicated to DHS Kashmir for further deployment.

Medical professionals (Doctors and paramedics) are being deployed from 11 states and UTs. The Government of J-K through the Director of Health Services (DHS Kashmir) had requested 437 medical personnel (154 doctors, 283 paramedics) from 11 states and UTs (Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra). In total, 433 nominations (214 doctors and 219 paramedics) have been received from nine states. Deployment of 428 medical personnel (211 doctors, 217 paramedics) has already been made by DHS (Kashmir) for all three batches.

The 50-bedded hospital has been set up at Baltal and Chandwari by DRDO through the funds provided by MoHFW. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

