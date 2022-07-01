Left Menu

Fake cops rob Iraqi man of cash, gold in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-07-2022 01:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 01:20 IST
Fake cops rob Iraqi man of cash, gold in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Two people posing as policemen robbed an Iraqi national of over Rs 18 lakh cash and gold jewellery here on Thursday, officials said.

Ahmed Abdulateef Mohammed was returning from a mall to his guest house when the incident took place near Artemis Hospital, they said.

Two people in police uniforms approached me and asked me for my passport and said that they wanted to search my luggage, Mohammed said in his complaint.

''I gave them my bag which they searched and returned. After some time, I realised that USD 23,000 cash (Rs 18.16 lakh) and a gold ring were missing from the bag,” the complainant said.

An FIR was registered against two unknown people under sections 379 (theft), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating) of IPC at the Sector 53 police station, officials said.

“We are analysing the CCTV footage of the area and trying to nab the accused,” said Devender Maan, SHO of Sector 53 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022