Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chattisgarh's Bastar

Chattisgarh police on Thursday neutralised a Naxal who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, in Raipur, informed Bastar IG P Sundarraj.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:44 IST
Chattisgarh police on Thursday neutralised a Naxal who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, in Raipur, informed Bastar IG P Sundarraj. The Naxal has been identified as Denga Deva alias Mahangu Deva, an alleged member of the Katekalyan Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist).

Deva was killed following an encounter in a forest near Nedanar village of Dantewada around 2.30 pm. An exchange of fire occured between Dantewada DRG and Naxals in the Nedanar forest region in Bastar, on Friday, added IG.

Search operations by Additional DRG and CRPF teams are underway. All troopers are safe.

Last week, Odisha Police busted the Naxal camp during a search operation in the M Rampur area of the Kalahandi district . During the search operation, the CPI (Maoist) cadres started firing from LMG and other automatic weapons at the police officials, Odisha police said in a statement.

The operational party retaliated and fired from UBGL and AK-47. Due to heavy counterfire by police, the Naxals retracted from their camp. During the further search, two IEDs, one booby trap, detonators, Naxal works of literature, a large number of umbrellas, solar plate, water jerkin, Maoist banners, torchlight, charger, bag, soap, polythene sheets, electric wire, medicines, contraceptive pills, and other camp articles were recovered, the statement read.

Further operations have been intensified in the area. The presence of senior cadres like Nikhil, Bunty, Dasru, Mamata, and other cadres in the area (a total of around 30 cadres) is suspected. More teams of SOG have been pressed into operations to flush out the Naxals, it added.Earlier in May, Naxalites torched six vehicles engaged in road construction work at Tala Pipili village under Bhawanipatna Sadar police station in Odisha's Kalahandi district.According to police, more than 40 Naxals reached the Tala Pipili village and asked the contractor to torch the vehicles for low-quality construction work. The Naxals eventually torched the vehicles and fled the spot. They also left a banner and some letters before fleeing the spot.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

