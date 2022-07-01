Left Menu

Manipur landslide: NDRF says 17 bodies recovered, rescue ops on

Before the arrival of NDRF teams, 18 injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital on June 30. More people are suspected to be still stuck beneath the debris. Search operation is continuing, the spokesperson said in an update issued at 330 pm.Earlier, Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen R P Kalita met the injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially admitted to Liemakong Military Hospital on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 18:18 IST
Manipur landslide: NDRF says 17 bodies recovered, rescue ops on
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen bodies have been retrieved from the landslide site in Manipur's Noney district, the NDRF said on Friday, as they continue the efforts are on to rescue those who are still stuck beneath the debris, The spokesperson said a total of 3 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and those from the Army, state police and local administration are working at the Tupul yard railway construction camp of the Territorial Army which was hit by a massive landslide on Wednesday night. ''In the joint operation, 17 dead bodies have been retrieved from the site till now. Before the arrival of NDRF teams, 18 injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital on June 30.'' ''More people are suspected to be still stuck beneath the debris. The search operation is continuing,'' the spokesperson said in an update issued at 3:30 pm.

Earlier, Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen R P Kalita met the injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially admitted to Liemakong Military Hospital on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022