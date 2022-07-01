Manipur landslide: NDRF says 17 bodies recovered, rescue ops on

Seventeen bodies have been retrieved from the landslide site in Manipur's Noney district, the NDRF said on Friday, as they continue the efforts are on to rescue those who are still stuck beneath the debris, The spokesperson said a total of 3 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and those from the Army, state police and local administration are working at the Tupul yard railway construction camp of the Territorial Army which was hit by a massive landslide on Wednesday night. ''In the joint operation, 17 dead bodies have been retrieved from the site till now. Before the arrival of NDRF teams, 18 injured persons were rescued and shifted to hospital on June 30.'' ''More people are suspected to be still stuck beneath the debris. The search operation is continuing,'' the spokesperson said in an update issued at 3:30 pm.

Earlier, Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen R P Kalita met the injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially admitted to Liemakong Military Hospital on Thursday.

