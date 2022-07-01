Left Menu

Kerala madrassa teacher sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually abusing 11-year-old boy

A fast track court in Kerala on Thursday sentenced a madrassa teacher to cumulative rigorous imprisonment of 67 years for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy who was studying in the madrassa.

01-07-2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A fast track court in Kerala on Thursday sentenced a madrassa teacher to cumulative rigorous imprisonment of 67 years for sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy who was studying in the madrassa. Perumbavoor Special Court Judge V Sathish Kumar sentenced Aliyar (55), a resident of Nellikuzhy to 60 years under different sections of POCSO and 7 years under the Juvenile Justice Act and a section of wrongful restraint.

The court also imposed on him a fine of Rs 65,000. However, as the sentences were to be served concurrently, the convict has to serve only 20 years. The incident happened at a madrassa in Thadiyittaparambu police station limit in January 2020.

The case pertains that the convict, Aliyar sexually abused the boy inside madrassa many times and gave his phone to the boy and compelled him to watch obscene videos. Later the boy revealed this to his friends. Then the teachers and the family of the boy came to know about the incident and they informed Childline. Aliyar got arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by Childline. Police arrested the accused on January 19, 2020 under POCSO Act. (ANI)

