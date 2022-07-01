Gehlot approves funds to strengthen canal distribution system, expand wildlife surveillance project

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday gave financial approval to strengthen the canal distribution system and expand the wildlife surveillance project in the state.

According to an official statement, Gehlot approved Rs 2,500 crore for construction of the Upper High Level Canal from Mahi Project in Banswara district and Rs 129.19 crore to strengthen the Shri Haridev Joshi Canal and its distribution system.

Gehlot further gave nod to include 121 additional villages in the command area under this project which is crucial for the development of tribal areas.

With this project, irrigation facility will now be available in 41,903 hectare area of 338 villages of Banswara, Bagidaura, Anandpuri, Sajjangarh, Kushalgarh and Gangadtalai tehsils of Banswara district.

He also approved a provision of Rs 15.30 crore for the year 2022-23 for the expansion of the wildlife surveillance project.

The chief minister's decision is in line with the state government's commitment towards protection and promotion of wildlife and supply of adequate water for drinking and irrigation purposes, the statement said.

The wildlife surveillance project is an integrated software-based solution for better monitoring of forest areas.

The chief minister had earmarked Rs 30 crore in the budget for 2022-23 for the strengthening and expansion of the surveillance project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)