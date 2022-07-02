Left Menu

Ensure every tehsil in UP gets fire station in next 2 years: CM Yogi to officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:39 IST
Ensure every tehsil in UP gets fire station in next 2 years: CM Yogi to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated 25 fire stations in 18 districts and flagged off 25 fire-fighting vehicles while directing the officials to ensure that every tehsil of the state should have a fire station in the next two years.

Addressing an event organized after the inauguration of 25 fire stations here, the chief minister said that programmes which can improve the entire system of the police force are being taken forward in the state at a rapid pace.

In the last five years, more than 1.5 lakh police personnel have been recruited due to which the law and order situation has improved, investment has increased, people's perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed and the youth of the state have got employment and jobs, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said today a new environment has been created in the state and Uttar Pradesh has become a ''centre of attraction for the country and the world, continuously growing on the path of development''.

The chief minister said ''it is our endeavour that in the next two years, fire stations should be established in every tehsil of the state''.

In the last five years, 97 fire stations were sanctioned in the entire state, out of which 30 have been completed and 25 of these are being inaugurated today, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
2
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
3
Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly detect exoplanets

Webb telescope's Mid-Infrared Instrument ready for science; will directly de...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO2 from air; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years and more

Science News Roundup: Climate tech firm to launch scaled-up plant-sucking CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022