Five of a family found dead in Kerala

Five members of a family including two minor children were found dead in their house at nearby Kallambalam on Saturday morning, police said. While the owner of the house was found hanging in a room, the other four members were spotted lying on the ground suspected to have consumed some poisonous substance.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 11:59 IST
While the owner of the house was found hanging in a room, the other four members were spotted lying on the ground suspected to have consumed some poisonous substance. Besides the man, his wife, and two children, another woman relative of the household was among the deceased, they said ''Prima facie it is a suspected case of suicide. As per the indications received, the family was worried about some financial issues. But, we can arrive at a conclusion only after a detailed probe,'' a police official said.

The news of the tragedy came out after one of the close relatives of the family came to the house in the morning, he added.

