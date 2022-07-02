Left Menu

Maha: Two held with country-made weapon, bullets in Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-07-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of a country-made revolver and cartridges in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the district rural police laid a trap on Thursday and nabbed the duo when arrived to sell the weapon, senior inspector Ajay Vasave said.

The police seized a country-made revolver and six bullets from the possession of the accused, who hail from Ahmednagar and Pune, he said.

An offence under the Arms Act has been registered with the Palghar police and a further probe is underway to find out from where the weapon had been sourced and to whom it was to be sold, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

