Left Menu

Delhi Police officer admits he informed media incorrectly about Mohammed Zubair's bail plea

Senior Delhi Police officer KPS Malhotra Saturday admitted to incorrectly informing the media that AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair was sent to 14-day judicial custody over an objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:40 IST
Delhi Police officer admits he informed media incorrectly about Mohammed Zubair's bail plea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Delhi Police officer KPS Malhotra Saturday admitted to incorrectly informing the media that AltNews' co-founder Mohammed Zubair was sent to 14-day judicial custody over an ''objectionable tweet'' he had posted in 2018. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) had said earlier in the day that Zubair's bail plea was rejected by a court here, and he was sent to judicial custody.

However, Zubair's lawyer Soutik Banerjee said the court was yet to pronounce its order.

''It is extremely scandalous and it speaks of the status of rule of law in our country today. That even before the judicial magistrate has sat and pronounced the order police have leaked the order to the media,'' he said.

Following the allegations, Malhotra admitted to informing reporters incorrectly about Zubair's judicial custody.

''I had a word with my IO (investigating officer), I misheard it due to noise and inadvertently the message was posted in the broadcast,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022