4 women killed after LPG cylinder catches fire in UP village

Four women were killed and three others injured after a cooking gas cylinder caught fire in a house here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Vikrampur village under the Kalan police station area when the women were preparing food for guests who had come over to attend a wedding function on Sunday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said, ''A fire broke out in the kitchen when the LPG cylinder caught fire. Three women who were in the kitchen at the time of the incident could not escape and were burnt to death. Another woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital.'' The deceased were identified as Munni Devi (60), Nilam Devi (35), Ganga Devi (65) and Vandana (18). The bodies of the first three have been recovered, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He directed the local administration to ensure that the injured are provided proper treatment, the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)