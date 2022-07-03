Himachal Police conducts constable recruitment exam again with tight security

The Himachal Police conducted the constable recruitment exam for the second time on Sunday amidst tight security measures after the paper got leaked last time it was held on March 27 this year. Over 75,000 candidates have appeared in the examination again, and very stringent security measures were ensured at every examination centre across the state.

Flying squads, checking teams, and frisking staff were deployed as a way of preventing applicants from engaging in any unethical means of clearing the assessment. "Police have made all the best possible security arrangements for the examination," says Deputy Inspector General of Police Sumedha Dwivedi.

"Every centre in charge is a guested officer. There are flying squads, there are checking teams. We have frisking staff at every examination centre, and I can say that we are all geared up for this exam to be conducted very successfully. We have made all possible arrangements to deter any kind of dubious means by anybody," she told ANI. The constable recruitment examination was cancelled earlier this year as the question paper was leaked and an FIR was registered in the case.

The written examination for the recruitment of 1,700 constables was held on March 27 earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)