Villagers hand over 3 thieves to police in UP's Kaushambi

Three thieves who had entered a house here were caught by villagers and handed over to the police.

The incident occurred in Malak Panchbha village under Karadham police station of the district on late Saturday night. Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Chandrabhushan Maurya said, ''Three miscreants entered the house of one Radheyshayam Patel with intention of stealing. But the family members were awake and when they raised an alarm, other villagers reached their home and grabbed the thieves.'' They were identified as Pankaj Pandey, Sonu Patel, Nakul Kesarwani. A country made pistol has been recovered from them, police said, adding that all three have been booked.

