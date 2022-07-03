UP power plant's senior official killed in accident

A deputy general manager at the Lalitpur power plant, who was en route to Rajasthan from Uttar Pradesh to meet his daughters, was killed after his car overturned on National Highway-27, police said on Sunday.

Satish Kumar Sharma (42), a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, was driving to Kota, where his daughters are preparing for NEET-UG, when his car rammed into a divider near Jamuniya Khaal under Bhanwargarh police station limits in Baran district and toppled late on Saturday.

The car soon caught fire but truckers passing by managed to pull him out of the vehicle by breaking the windshield before it went up in flames.

However, Sharma had sustained serious injuries on the head and chest, and was declared dead at a government hospital in Kelwada, station house officer Dalpat Singh said.

The following post-mortem on Sunday, his body was handed over to the family, the officer said, adding a case has been registered.

