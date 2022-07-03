Man, father move HC seeking protection, says getting threats from estranged wife and her kin

A man and his father have approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection, alleging that they were being threatened by his estranged wife and her family.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, after hearing arguments of the counsel for the petitioners, listed the plea for further proceedings on July 21.

The plea filed by the man and his father, residents of Najafgarh here, claimed that they were being threatened by his estranged wife, her sister, brother and sister-in-law who had also tried to forcibly enter into the premises of petitioners several times.

The petitioners sought protection and also a direction that no one shall interfere in their peaceful life and the woman and her family members, who live in Dehradun, shall not cause any harm to them.

The petition, filed through advocate Dharmendra Kumar, stated that the man and the woman got married in 2006 and have two children, both living with their mother in Dehradun, and as the relations turned soar, the woman left her matrimonial house in July 2019.

The plea said the woman had filed a complaint against her husband before the women's cell in Dehradun, wherein she also refused to return to her matrimonial house.

It said the man also filed a divorce petition in Dwarka district court here on the ground of cruelty. However, the woman preferred a transfer petition before the Supreme Court and the matter was transferred from Delhi to Dehradun and another plea is pending in a court here.

The plea alleged that the woman and her family members wanted to extort money from them and in April this year, they tried to forcibly enter the man's house and used filthy language and threatened them with dire consequences, including false cases.

