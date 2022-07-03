Driver held for running over man sleeping on footpath in Delhi's Mongolpuri: Police

In a hit-and-run case, a 31-year-old driver was arrested for allegedly running his car over a man who was sleeping on the footpath in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Sunday.

Accused Ashok, a Mangolpuri resident, has been arrested, they said, adding that the victim was a vagabond.

The accident occurred on Friday.

A PCR call was received on Friday regarding a fatal accident near the Ramlila Ground in Outer district. When police personnel reached the spot, they found a man lying in a pool of blood after allegedly being hit by a vehicle. His head was crushed, police said.

The victim was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The unidentified body was then sent to the mortuary, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the site of the accident was inspected and tyre skid marks were observed. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the crime scene, while a mobile crime team took photographs of the site, the officer added.

A case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

The vehicle involved in the incident was identified after going through the CCTV footage collected from the nearby areas. The address of the owner, a Mangolpuri resident, was obtained and a notice was issued to him under the Motor Vehicle Acts, the DCP said.

The owner told the police that he had rented out the car to Ashok, who was subsequently detained from his residence, he added.

''The accused said a generator was attached to his car. Due to the negligent driving of the accused, a tyre of the generator allegedly ran over the man sleeping on the footpath, severely injuring him. The accused was frightened and fled the spot,'' the officer said.

The accused was arrested and the car involved in the offence was recovered, he added.

