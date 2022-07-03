Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say
Danish police said Sunday that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall.
Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field's shopping mall, which is close to the city's airport. Police tweeted that “several people have been hit” but gave no other details.
Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.
A huge police presence was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.
