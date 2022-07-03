Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:12 IST
Woman, returning from work, falls from busy Kolkata flyover
A middle-aged woman fell from the Gariahat flyover on Sunday night, triggering tension in the busy south Kolkata neighbourhood, police said.

The incident happened around 9 pm, they said.

Sneha Halder was returning from work in a taxi when she got on to the flyover, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain how she fell from the bridge, they said.

She was rushed to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan hospital on Sarat Bose Road in a critical condition, police said.

She has suffered injuries on her hands and other parts of the body, they said.

As Halder fell at the busy Gariahat crossing, known for the famous market, a large number of people who were spellbound by the incident gathered at the spot, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Police had to face trouble in clearing the spot to normalise the movement of vehicles.

