Kerala assembly to discuss adjournment motion over attacks on AKG Centre, Congress offices

The Kerala assembly on Monday decided to discuss an adjournment motion moved by the UDF opposition over the attack on CPI(M)'s state headquarters AKG Centre as well as several Congress offices across the state and the alleged lack of police action in these matters.

Speaker M B Rajesh said the adjournment motion would be discussed for two hours starting from 1 pm after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan agreed that the issue raised by the opposition requires a discussion.

Vijayan said the attack on AKG Centre was viewed with pain by lakhs of people and therefore, it can be discussed in the House.

An unidentified person had allegedly hurled an explosive substance at the state headquarters of the ruling CPI(M) on June 30 night. However, police are yet to identify the perpetrator.

CCTV visuals released by the CPI(M) through the official media group of the AKG Centre showed a man reaching the spot on a motorbike and hurling the ''bomb'' at the building and fleeing the spot. The explosive allegedly hit the stone wall of the AKG Centre.

While the CPI(M) blamed Congress, the latter rejected the allegation.

The opposition party also alleged that their party offices were targeted by the Left cadres across the state including in the districts of Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Thrissur.