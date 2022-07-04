Left Menu

Over 25 IAS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Twenty-nine IAS officers, including six district collectors, were transferred in Rajasthan on Monday. Apart from this, four IAS officers were given additional charge of some other posts. Collectors in Bundi, Alwar and Jaisalmer were also changed, according to the list of officers transferred by the department of personnel.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 17:02 IST
Twenty-nine IAS officers, including six district collectors, were transferred in Rajasthan on Monday. Apart from this, four IAS officers were given additional charge of some other posts. Veena Pradhan, MD Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd, was made Commissioner of departmental inquiries while home secretary Kailash Chand Meena was made Divisional Commissioner of Jodhpur. Collectors in Bundi, Alwar and Jaisalmer were also changed, according to the list of officers transferred by the department of personnel. The state government has also removed an RAS (Rajasthan Administration Service) officer and put him under APO (Awaiting Posting Order) status. The officer, Narayan Singh Charan, was posted in Sirohi as the CEO of Zila Parishad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

