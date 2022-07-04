Leaders of Congo and Rwanda to meet for talks in Luanda - officials

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame will meet for talks in the Angolan capital Luanda this week, two Congolese officials and one Rwandan official said on Monday.

The meeting is likely to take place on Tuesday or Wednesday, said the officials, who did not wish to be named.

The two countries have been at diplomatic loggerheads since the M23 rebel group resumed fighting against Congolese troops in the east of the country, near the Rwandan border. Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing M23, which Kigali denies.

