Only 21 Bangladeshi infiltrators deported from Odisha: Minister

The minister said the Bangladeshi infiltrators illegally live in the districts of Bargarh, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur districts and Bhubaneswatr Urban Police District. However, the minister did not reveal the exact number of infiltrators living in each district. The Minister said the Home Ministry has directed the state government to identify these foreign nationals.

Updated: 04-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:48 IST
Odisha government Monday said it has so far been able to deport only 21 of the 3,740 Bangladeshi infiltrators to their neighbouring country while deportation notice has been served on 1,711 foreigners. This was stated by Minister of State for Home, TK Behera while replying to a written question by Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati on Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state. The minister said the Bangladeshi infiltrators illegally live in the districts of Bargarh, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur districts and Bhubaneswatr Urban Police District. Many of them have also moved to Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts. However, the minister did not reveal the exact number of infiltrators living in each district. The Minister said the Home Ministry has directed the state government to identify these foreign nationals.

