Lovelorn man sets self afire in marriage hall, dies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-07-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 21:56 IST
A 20-year-old man died here after allegedly setting himself on fire at a function hall where the marriage of a woman whom he was in love with was being held with another person, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on June 30 when the man brought petrol with him, poured it on his person and lit himself with a matchstick, the police said. Some people doused the flames, they said.

The 20-year-old with burns was hospitalised and he died on Sunday while under treatment, they said adding that a case was registered.

