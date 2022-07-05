ED conducts raids against Vivo, related companies in money laundering probe 

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at 44 places across the country in a money-laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo and related firms, officials said.

The searches are being carried out under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency is conducting searches at 44 places related to Vivo and associated companies, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)