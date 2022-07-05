Woman jumps in front of goods train with her two kids in UP

A 27-year-old woman, along with her two children, allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train in Karma area here, police said on Tuesday.

Ajita, along with her children Saurabh (4) and Raunak (6), jumped in front of the train near Kekrahi railway station on Monday, they said.

While Ajita and Saurabh died on the spot, Raunak was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed during treatment, they said.

Police is trying to ascertain the reason behind the suicide. A detailed probe is on in the matter, they said.

